17.01.2024

Don’t appoint Oppong Peprah as CDS – ADAM-GH tells gov't

17.01.2024

The Civil Society Organisation, Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH), has urged the NPP government to reconsider the appointment of Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

ADAM-GH contends the anticipated announcement of Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as CDS has created tension within the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Azubila Salami, the Executive Secretary of ADAMS-GH, cautioned against the potential polarization of the army under Major General Oppong-Peprah's administration, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

Mr Salami expressed these concerns in response to Major General Oppong-Peprah's claims that some of his peers were attempting to tarnish his image ahead of the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Mr Salami found Major General Oppong-Peprah's allegations unfortunate and warned the government against proceeding with the appointment, emphasising the unnecessary tensions that have arisen within the army.

He challenged Major General Oppong-Peprah's assertion of being from the Bono region, asserting that clarity should be provided regarding his wife's royal connection to Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Mr Salami argued that the government would have itself to blame if it proceeded with the appointment, given the heightened tensions and Major General Oppong-Peprah's gestures and insinuations towards his peers has bought in the army.

He criticised the Army Chief of Staff for exacerbating the military's internal tensions, emphasising that restraint on his part was essential to preserve the sanctity of the military.

Mr Salami concluded by highlighting the unprecedented tension surrounding the intended appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, emphasising the need for careful consideration and a measured approach in the interest of maintaining harmony within the armed forces.

-Classfmonline

