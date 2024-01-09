Roche appoints Dr. Agyemang-Lardey as new West Africa Regional Manager

Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey

09.01.2024 LISTEN

Roche, a leading medical company in the world has announced the appointment of Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey as the new West Africa Regional Manager.

Dr. Agyemang-Lardey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously held senior positions in the healthcare industry.

In his new role, Dr. Agyemang-Lardey will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and driving growth in Ghana and other English Speaking West African Countries like Gambia, Seirra Leone, Liberia and others. He will work closely with the local teams to develop and implement strategies that align with Roche’s global objectives.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Agyemang-Lardey to the Roche team,” said Mr. Busari of Roche.

“His extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry and his proven track record of success make him the ideal candidate for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, our regional operations will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results" he added.

Dr. Agyemang-Lardey expressed his excitement about joining Roche and his commitment to making a positive impact in the region. “I am honored to be joining such a prestigious company like Roche. I look forward to working with the talented teams in the region to deliver innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities we serve.” he said.

With Dr. Agyemang-Lardey’s appointment, Roche reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions to patients in the region. The company remains dedicated to advancing medical science and improving the lives of people around the world.