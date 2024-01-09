Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
09.01.2024 General News

Roche appoints Dr. Agyemang-Lardey as new West Africa Regional Manager

Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-LardeyDr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey
09.01.2024 LISTEN

Roche, a leading medical company in the world has announced the appointment of Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey as the new West Africa Regional Manager.

Dr. Agyemang-Lardey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously held senior positions in the healthcare industry.

In his new role, Dr. Agyemang-Lardey will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and driving growth in Ghana and other English Speaking West African Countries like Gambia, Seirra Leone, Liberia and others. He will work closely with the local teams to develop and implement strategies that align with Roche’s global objectives.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Agyemang-Lardey to the Roche team,” said Mr. Busari of Roche.

“His extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry and his proven track record of success make him the ideal candidate for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, our regional operations will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results" he added.

Dr. Agyemang-Lardey expressed his excitement about joining Roche and his commitment to making a positive impact in the region. “I am honored to be joining such a prestigious company like Roche. I look forward to working with the talented teams in the region to deliver innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities we serve.” he said.

With Dr. Agyemang-Lardey’s appointment, Roche reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare solutions to patients in the region. The company remains dedicated to advancing medical science and improving the lives of people around the world.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News ContributorPage: EricJoeAyivi

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NDC kicks against EC's no indelible ink proposal during voting NDC kicks against EC's no indelible ink proposal during voting

3 hours ago

Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP, thats the truth – Asiedu Nketia Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP, that’s the truth – Asiedu Nketia

3 hours ago

Free SHS does not need review – Adutwum Free SHS does not need review – Adutwum

3 hours ago

Abandoning indelible ink will threaten integrity of 2024 polls – Asiedu Nketiah Abandoning indelible ink will threaten integrity of 2024 polls – Asiedu Nketiah

9 hours ago

Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9 Funeral service for late Sydney Casely-Hayford set for January 9

9 hours ago

Failed election petitions must attract punitive sanctions – Dr. Afari-Gyan Failed election petitions must attract punitive sanctions – Dr. Afari-Gyan

9 hours ago

NPP scheming to hang onto power in order to escape justice – Asiedu Nketiah NPP scheming to hang onto power in order to escape justice – Asiedu Nketiah

9 hours ago

NDC vows to secure justice for 8 killed during 2020 elections if it wins power NDC vows to secure justice for 8 killed during 2020 elections if it wins power

10 hours ago

A child displaced from Al-Jazira state at the entrance of a temporary shelter in Gedaref in Sudan's east. By - AFP Harvest lost as war expands in famine-threatened Sudan

10 hours ago

Niger has been ruled by military leaders since the overthrow of the elected president, which prompted international condemnation. By Camille LAFFONT AFP Son of Niger's deposed president released on bail: Military tribunal

Just in....
body-container-line