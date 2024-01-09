Ejisu: Construction of 11.5 kilometers road from Bonwire to Asomaso Nkwanta begins

Government has begun construction of the 11.5 kilometers road from Bonwire to Asomaso Nkwanta in the Ejisu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Contractor on site, Kofi Job Constructions has been on the site since December 25, 2023 doing earth works.

Following the contractor's work on the road, Mr Akwasi Owusu Twumasi , the Spokesperson to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, together with Mr Eric Osei Akoto, one of the special aids to the MP toured the construction site to get firsthand information on the project.

Speaking to this reporter after the tour on Monday January 8, 2024, Mr Twumasi said the Ejisu MP, Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah has marked a significant milestone in constituency's infrastructure development as he did not only constructed an asphaltic plant for road construction but also facilitated the return of contractors to major roads in the area.

He emphasized that, the MP's quest to see redevelopment roads in the constituency formed part of the government’s commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure.

"By investing in roads and highways, the government aims to enhance economic growth, create job opportunities, and improve the overall quality of life for the constituents and Ghanaians at large," he stated.

He however called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to all traffic regulations for their safety and that of the construction workers.

The Assembly Member for Bonwire Electoral Area Hon Kwarteng Frimpong commended the Ejisu MP Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah for working assiduously to ensure his constituents get their fair share of the national cake.

He lauded the contractor for doing what he described as "a very good work" on the road and urged them not to stop until the project is finally completed.

He revealed that, completion of the project will undoubtedly bring relief to commuters and contribute to the development of the constituency.