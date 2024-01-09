US-based Ghanaian Medical Doctor constructs 14-seater ultramodern toilet facility for Asante Akyem Agogo Presby Basic School

A US-based Ghanaian Medical Doctor, Mr Micheal Adusei has constructed a 14-seater ultramodern toilet facility for Asante Akyem Agogo Presbyterian Basic School in the Ashanti Region.

The facility formed part of efforts to addressing the hygiene and sanitation concerns of students and staff in the basic school.

Handing over the project to the school, on Saturday January 6, 2024, Dr Micheal Adusei, the Chief Executive Officer of Reflective Minds Mental Health said he decided to build the facility after the Queen mother for Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum, told him about the lack of toilet facility in the school.

"I recall how our queen mother told me about the stench from the school's old unkempt toilet facility and the dangers to users.

"As a medical Doctor I know very well how such poor wash facility can impact negatively on the health of our young ones in the school.

"These concerns prompted me to intervene by constructing this 14-seater capacity ultramodern toilet facility," he stated.

He disclosed that, he will continue to support the community by providing them such basic social amenities to make life easier for residents in the area.

He however called on well-to-do individuals and philanthropists to visit schools in the area and support them in their own small way.

The Queen Mother for Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma Kusi Obuadum thanked the Dr Micheal Adusei for honouring their request.

She bemoaned how they were struggling to have a place of convenience for the students adding that the new toilet facility would go a long to end the open defecation menace in the school.

She expressed her readiness to partner individuals, philanthropists, investors and community members to providing quality infrastructure for her subjects.

Nana Afrakoma Kusi Obuadum however urged other members of the community to emulate the good gesture of Dr Micheal Adusei and provide support to their respective communities.