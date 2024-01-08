Cancellation of the supposed Pan African event a show of dishonesty, total National Security failure – Prof. Gyampo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has issued a statement on the cancellation of the Pan African event which was going to serve as grounds to unveil the man behind the New Force.

In his statement, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said the cancellation of the event was a show of dishonesty and a total National Security failure.

“The cancellation of the supposed Pan African event (see attached) could both be a show of dishonesty and total National Security failure,” he said.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo further argued, “I am told, those behind the event were economical with the truth by not fully disclosing that, it was also going to be an occasion for unveiling the face behind the mask and for the outlining of its political vision for Ghana. If this is true, then too bad for them. They could have simply told government that they wanted to use the place to outdoor an election campaign.

“Creating an impression as if it was only a Pan African conference of a sort, when the real intention was to launch a campaign, is unfair. This government has its own challenges but it must not stand aloof and watch any surreptitious assemblage of people that can potentially raise serious security concerns at such an important and symbolic venue like our Independence Square.

He also opined that on the security front, this may be a serious National Security failure that would cause a monumental embarrassment to the government.

He said he doubts the explanation that the last-minute cancellation was as a result of “an unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue.”

Prof. Ransford Gyampo proposes that Ghana must encourage movements and the formation of other political parties worth their salt, to challenge the existing duopoly of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He insists that this will give meaning to the country’s true status as a multiparty state.

Below is the full statement from the Senior political science lecturer.

Ghana is a multiparty democracy in theory, but in practice, it is simply a duopoly or a two party state. We must therefore encourage movements and the formation of other political parties worth their salt, to challenge the existing duopoly and give meaning to our true status as a multiparty state.

It is therefore within the right of every Ghanaian to form any political organization for the purposes of winning elections and implementing policies that would improve our lots. But how we form, outdoor and kick-start the political organization is important in keeping our national security intact.

The cancellation of the supposed Pan African event (see attached) could both be a show of dishonesty and total National Security failure. I am told, those behind the event were economical with the truth by not fully disclosing that, it was also going to be an occasion for unveiling the face behind the mask and for the outlining of its political vision for Ghana.

If this is true, then too bad for them. They could have simply told government that they wanted to use the place to outdoor an election campaign. Creating an impression as if it was only a Pan African conference of a sort, when the real intention was to launch a campaign, is unfair.

This government has its own challenges but it must not stand aloof and watch any surreptitious assemblage of people that can potentially raise serious security concerns at such an important and symbolic venue like our Independence Square.

On the security front, this may be a serious National Security failure that would cause a monumental embarrassment to the government. I doubt the explanation that the last minute cancellation was as a result of “an unforeseen State Event scheduled to take

place at the venue.” It is simply because the real intention and the assemblage of foreigners to speak in support it creates discomfort. So, how come intelligence could not be gathered long ago, about the real motive of the event organizers? Why did National Security sit until last minute to allow a cancellation of the event? What message would some of these loud-mouthed Pan Africanists send to the world about Ghana? But it serves us right, as an unrepentant failure to reshuffle, would always breed complacent and unchallenged appointees, whose inertia, caused by their tiredness, would always bring embarrassment to both the government and the state.

Also, Pan African speakers must be careful in scrutinizing the motives, intentions and background of all events, before honoring invitations, otherwise they will merely be used. I do not see any link between the organizers and these Pan Africanists. What do they have in common? Was the political and Pan Africanist pedigree of those organizing the event properly investigated? Respectfully, Pan Africanist Speakers should not honor every invitation, simply because tickets are freely purchased and per diems would be heavily paid.

I caution that they would soon be pushed into oblivion and lose their respect if they go everywhere without being very sure.

Yaw Gyampo

A31, Prabiw

PAV Ansah Street

Saltpond

Suro Nipa House

Behind Old Post Office

Larteh-Akuapim