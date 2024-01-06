Onyame Kese Krom to hold Big Akwasidae Festival to venerate spirits of the land

The Founder of Onyame Kese Krom, Osofo Kojo Bentsil has admonished Ghanaians to venerate their ancestors with special rituals for blessings from them.

According to him, such veneration through festivals and activities on special occasions among families ought to be taken seriously by all Africans.

It is with this conviction that he is organising Big Akwasidae Festival on Sunday, 7th January, 2023 at Onyame Kese Krom at Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region.

"It's a whole day's programme with lots of activities from dawn to dusk", he revealed.

The founder narrated that "In our family, we observe Akwasidae with deep reverence to pay tribute to The Creators and the powers that be, as well as to honour the memory of the departed Kings and Queens, our esteemed ancestors, and our beloved family and friends.

He added, "This day is a heartfelt welcome, a symbolic homecoming, during which we extend our hospitality by offering sustenance and love, reassuring them that their presence remains vivid and cherished in our hearts."

Kojo Bentsil promised this year's Big Akwasidae festival would be a momentous occasion for all visitors who are eager to experience some spiritual renewal that would propel them throughout the year.