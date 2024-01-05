CPI opens 3-day entrepreneurship summit in Wa

Coalition for Positive Impact (CPI) has opened a three-day leadership and entrepreneurship summit in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital.

The summit, dubbed Igniting Dreams, brings together young leaders and entrepreneurs annually to meet with esteemed business leaders and seasoned entrepreneurs to fuel their dreams.

The theme for this year's Igniting Dreams Summit, happening from January 5 - 7, 2024 is "Developing Northern Ghana through Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership."

Over a period of five years, the summit has brought together over 1,500 young people from across the five regions of Northern Ghana and supported over 30 young entrepreneurs financially to scale up their businesses.

Every year, the Coalition for Positive Impact selects young entrepreneurs through competitive processes and provide them with intensive business development training and incubation to develop their businesses or turn their ideas into actual businesses.

The selected young entrepreneurs, called Igniting Dreams fellows, pitch their businesses before a panel during the summit and the selected winners are provided with funding support and continuous business development training for a period of one year.

The Founder and President of CPI, Mr Maazu Bayuoni, speaking at the opening of the summit, said the first day of the summit would feature reveting keynote speeches, panel discussions, co-creation and networking sessions on various topics that hinges on the development of Northern Ghana.

The second day of the summit, according to the CPI, would offer a platform for the Igniting Dreams fellows to pitch their business ideas for the winners to be determined and awarded at an Awards Dinner on the evening of the day.

The CPI President noted that the third day of the summit would take a tour to the Royal Cosy Hills Safari, popularly called Jirapa Dubai for sightseeing and networking.

He said the visit to the Safari would not just be merely about relaxation and admiration of nature but would inspire the young entrepreneurs given the kind of investment that went into real estate.

Some young people who were in the seminar, sharing their expectations, said they expected to learn a great deal of information to be able to lead good lives in the areas of leadership and entrepreneurship.

Miss Shazia Ismail, a participant, said "I look forward to being educated in a way that would help me to keep going with my own career and to keep igniting the dreams of others."

The event is supported by Sangu Delle Foundation, Noni Hub, Rabito Clinic, DLight Space, Girls Initiative Ghana and Steward Reigns Photography.