KenMustGo: Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed to aid the looting of gov’t; he won’t be sacked – Murtala Muhammed

03.01.2024

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has opined that he has no doubt Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is more powerful than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In his view, the Finance Minister was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to aid the looting in his government.

According to the Tamale Central MP, anyone waiting for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked should forget about it because it won’t happen.

“The man [Ken Ofori-Atta] is more powerful than President Nana Addo. That is a fact. Tell me one success of this man as far as managing the resources of this country is concerned. Inflation disaster, debt-to-GDP disaster, everything is in a mess. And this same man, look at the amount of money he is using to build a new office.

“The man was appointed to aid the looting of this government,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed said in an interview with Joy News on Wednesday, January 3.

The MP added, “That is why I say he is only the Minister for Finance and remains the Minister of Finance because he uses Ofori-Atta and nothing else. This man is not moving an inch. The only reason why this man may go so when he decides I’m going now. Nothing can push him away. He’s more powerful than President Nana Addo.”

Murtala Muhammed was speaking on the report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicating that it has stopped investigating the bribe made by a wealthy businessman to the Majority MPs who demanded the sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta.

Although the OSP noted in its report that it identified the wealthy businessman, it said the institution of criminal proceedings into the matter would not be explored as it serves no useful purpose at this point.