Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana commends Ato Forson for role in suspending import restriction regulation

The Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CADEG) has commended the Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson his role leading to the suspension of the laying of the import restriction regulation.

A statement jointly signed by Nana Adu Bonsu Agyekum and Mr Eddie Kusi Ankomah, CADEG President and National Chairman respectively, said the Chamber considers this a great privilege to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, for his invaluable support and contributions in advocating and ultimately achieving the Government’s decision to suspend the Import Restrictions Constitutional Instrument (CI) before the Parliament of Ghana.

“Your commitment to our shared cause has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative and informed dialogue with key stakeholders, including policymakers and government officials,” the statement said. “The suspension of the CI is a testament to the effectiveness of our collective efforts and the strength of our advocacy initiatives supported by Honourable Minority Leader.”

It noted that the Minority’s dedication to ensuring that the concerns of the automobile industry were heard and considered during this process had significantly contributed to the positive outcome they had achieved.

The statement said the decision reflected not only the Government’s responsiveness but also its commitment to engaging in a comprehensive and inclusive decision-making process.

“As we continue to work towards well-balanced and sustainable importation policies, we recognise and appreciate the pivotal role you have played in this journey,” it said. “Your support has been crucial in upholding the interests of the industry and promoting fair and equitable trade opportunities.”

It said CADEG looked forward to the Minority’s continued partnership and collaboration as they embraced future challenges and opportunities within the automobile sector.

It added that together, they could contribute to the development of policies that supported the growth and sustainability of their industry and the economy of Ghana.

It said once again, CADEG was grateful to the Minority Leader, for his unwavering support and commitment to the success of its advocacy initiatives.

“We value our partnership and are grateful once again Hon Minority Leader for the positive role you have played towards the achievement of our goal,” the statement stressed.