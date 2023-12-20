Bolga Central: Police arrest man for stabbing friend to death during a fight

20.12.2023 LISTEN

The Police in Bolga Central have arrested Abotiyariba Aduko for stabbing a 22-year-old to death during a fight at Yorogo.

The stabbing incident happened on Tuesday, December 19, in the evening.

Although the deceased would be rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed, he lost too much blood and could not make it.

Following swift investigations by the Police, suspect Abotiyariba Aduko has been apprehended.

“The Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man at Yorogo, a suburb of Bolga Central in the Upper East Region.

“Preliminary Police report indicates that the suspect, Abotiyariba Aduko, stabbed the deceased, identified as Asobire Akuta during a fight yesterday 19th December 2023 about 6:30pm,” parts of a release from the Ghana Police Service said.

The Police statement further indicated that suspect Abotiyariba Aduko is currently in custody assisting the investigation.