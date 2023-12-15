Lithium deal: You can’t sign a deal in a ‘room’ before asking us for feedback – Franklin Cudjoe to Lands Minister

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor on the deal government has signed with Barari DV Ghana Ltd.

Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been granted a fifteen (15) year Mining Lease to start the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

At a press conference, Samuel Abu Jinapor said the unique aspect of the contract is the fact that it includes a 10% royalty rate and a substantial 19% state participation, aiming to secure greater value for the nation.

Amid criticism of the deal, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister has argued that this is one of the best deal government has signed.

He said government has nothing to hide and welcomes feedback from the general public including criticism.

In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe has hit out at the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, questioning him on how he believes signing the lithium deal before asking for feedback from Ghanaians is okay.

"Who signs a mining agreement on behalf of a state in a room before asking for feedback?

"What is Abu Jinapor talking about especially when he declared the deal to be the best ever?

In the past week, most of the commentary on the deal government has signed with Barari DV Ltd has not been positive.

People from academia and politics have opposed the deal, insisting that it is not in the country's best interest.

Meanwhile, the Minority has demanded to immediately lay the deal before the House for scrutiny.