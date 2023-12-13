Modern Ghana logo
The donation portrays our utmost respect, admiration for the Akropong School For The Blind — Mrs. Nonkazimulo Quashie

Mrs. Nonkazimulo Quashie, co-founder of BKQ Foundation has donated some assorted food items to support the Akropong School For The Blind for the festive season.

The donation ceremony was held on Sunday, 10th December, 2023 at the school's premises during their church service.

The items donated included 20 bags of 25kg rice, 10 gallons of 25 litre vegetable cooking oil, 20 boxes of tomato paste, 5 sacks of 50kg sugar, 10 buckets of 10kg margarine, 10 bags of Sankofa flour, 10 bags of 180kg maize, 6 bags of 100kg beans and 5 bags of 150kg gari and some cash donation.

In addressing the students during the donation, Mrs Nonkazimulo Quashie expressed her elation to be supporting "this incredible institution and its exceptional students and I also bring you the warmest greetings from South Africa."

In explaining the rationale for the presence of BKQ Foundation on the campus, she averred that "our presence here is a demonstration of our utmost respect and admiration for the Akropong School for the Blind. We recognize the commitment of the staff, teachers, and administrators who work tirelessly to provide education and support to these remarkable students."

She continued that the BKQ Foundation was established with a clear mission in mind. Thus "to make a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate, and especially in the lives of individuals facing various challenges in our society."

According to Mrs. Quashie, there are a lot of problems bedeviling the school but information from the head teacher, Madam Veronica Derry indicates that food is the foremost need now. "It's based on this that we've decided to donate these food items to ease your plight. While our support may only scratch the surface, it is our hope that it will provide some relief and comfort to the students and staff," she hinted.

She added it is with goodwill, passion and a firm belief that no child should go hungry and with this donation, she aims to contribute to the well-being of the students.

To the students of the Akropong School For The Blind, Madam Nonkazimulo assured them that they are not alone. "The BKQ Foundation stands with you and supports your dreams and aspirations," she stated.

Madam Veronica Derry, Akropong School for the Blind Head, thanked Mrs. Nonkazimulo Quashie and her team for the kind gesture.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

