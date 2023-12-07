Ghana must name a major national monument after Alhaji Imoru Egala – Sissala MP

07.12.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East, Amidu Chinnia Issahaku has appealed to Parliament to take steps to ensure a major national monument is named after the late Alhaji Imoru Egala, founding member of the People’s National Party.

This is contained in a speech read in Parliament by Amidu Chinnia Issahaku on Tuesday, December 5, on the occasion of the 107th birthday of Alhaji Imoru Egala.

In his speech, the Sissala MP noted that it is unfortunate Alhaji Imoru Egala has not been honoured by the country although he played a key role by serving in various positions in the government of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“Despite his enormous contributions to the country, it is unfortunate the country has not honoured him enough and has not given him his due recognition. I wish to request for a major national monument to be named after him,” Amidu Chinnia Issahaku said.

The Sissala MP continued, “I also wish to request so that his life, works and contributions be captured and taught in schools as one of the leading pre and post-independent historical figures of our country. The state can also consider instituting an annual Memorial Day for this our great illustrious son.”

Alhaji Imoru Egala was born in Tamale on the 5th of December, 1916.

During the struggle for independence, he played significant roles in mobilizing the Sissala people and the people in the Northern territories to support the fight against colonialism.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah appointed him to serve in various cabinet positions under his government, including the very strategic Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Information.

He also held the positions of Minister of Health and Minister of Industries. Significantly under him as the Minister of Health, the Kumasi Central Hospital (now Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, GEE) was built in 1954 as a referral center for the Ashanti and Northern Territories.

He was also instrumental in the establishment of the hundreds of industries and factories by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Dr. Nkrumah appointed Alhaji Imoru Egala as the Minister of Industries in 1963 to promote his industrialization policy through his famous 7-Year Development Plan.

It was under his stellar leadership that Ghana achieved positive results in its industrial sector.

Among the many industries established during his tenure as the Minister for Industries include: the State Textile Manufacturing Ltd (now GTP), Atlantic Hotel, City Hotel, Cocoa Processing Company (Tema), Takoradi Cocoa Processing Company, Bonsa Tyre Factory, GIHOC, Zuarungu Meat Company Limited, Tema Steel Works, Asutsuare Sugar Factory, Aboaso Glass Factory among others.