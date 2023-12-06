Modern Ghana logo
ECOWAS, MFWA sign 4-year partnership to promote media freedom and human rights

Social News ECOWAS, MFWA sign 4-year partnership to promote media freedom and human rights
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) have signed a landmark four-year Memorandum of Understanding to boost collaboration around enhancing media freedom, human rights and democracy in the sub-region.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday, December 5, by ECOWAS Commission President H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray and MFWA Executive Director Sulemana Braimah in Accra, Ghana.

In comments during the signing ceremony, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah emphasised the strategic role of MFWA as "a partner of choice that has the capacity to contribute to dealing with the critical challenges facing the region."

Amb. Musah acknowledged the media's role in "mobilising public opinion in support of democratic values and countering anti-democratic narratives that appear to be on the rise in the region."

This sentiment was echoed by Mr. Braimah, who expressed delight at formalising relations between the two organisations.

"The partnership provides a great opportunity to build synergies and leverage on each other’s capacities and resources to effectively confront the critical challenges facing the region," he said.

Key areas of focus under the 4-year MoU include building media capacity, countering narratives of hate and division, promoting freedom of expression and access to information, and enhancing citizens' awareness of ECOWAS activities across member states.

The agreement aims to strengthen ECOWAS and MFWA's joint efforts towards fostering democratic norms, human rights and peace in West Africa.

