Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Reschedule reopening date for SHS 1 students – Parents to gov’t

Education AR: Reschedule reopening date for SHS 1 students – Parents to govt
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Parents in the Ashanti Region are calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reschedule the reporting date for first-year students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

This comes after the GES announced today, Monday, 4 December 2023, as the official reporting date for these students, despite widespread calls for a rescheduling by the pre-tertiary teacher unions, the Parent Teacher Association of Ghana and the Speaker of Parliament.

In a statement, the GES had maintained the set date for the reporting of first-year students.

However, Class 91 3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Elisha Adarkwah’s visit to some schools in the region, including Asanteman Senior High School and Adventist Senior High School, observed that most students had not come to report but were rather collecting prospectuses on the scheduled day of reopening.

Some parents expressed their concerns, emphasising that the scheduled date for reopening was too short considering the time it took for students to be placed and the subsequent reporting date.

The parents are urging the GES to take into account the practical challenges faced by both parents and students, particularly the limited time between placement and the official reporting date.

They believe that rescheduling the reporting date will provide families with sufficient time to prepare adequately for the students' entry into SHS.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu demands probe into Ghanas 618 large size delegation to COP28 Haruna Iddrisu demands probe into Ghana’s 618 ‘large size’ delegation to COP28

3 hours ago

Well move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns – Unemployed nurses, midwives We’ll move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns –...

3 hours ago

Parliament has no mandate to open or close schools - Education Ministry Parliament has no mandate to open or close schools - Education Ministry

3 hours ago

Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH48,000 Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH¢48,000

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to Witchcraft, Armed Forces Bills Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to ‘Witchcraft’, Armed Forces Bills

3 hours ago

2024 budget approval: Fly back home now - Gov't orders globe-trotting NPP MPs 2024 budget approval: Fly back home now - Gov't orders globe-trotting NPP MPs

3 hours ago

'Untimely, rushed' December 4 reopening date putting pressure on students, parents - PNC to GES 'Untimely, rushed' December 4 reopening date putting pressure on students, paren...

3 hours ago

Hopelessness and joblessness rising in Ghana - Presby Moderator Hopelessness and joblessness rising in Ghana - Presby Moderator

3 hours ago

'Were done with fractured failure Akufo-Addos govt' – NABCo trainees demand 9-month arrears after YouStart snub 'We’re done with fractured failure Akufo-Addo’s govt' – NABCo trainees demand 9-...

4 hours ago

Director of Research at IEA, John Kwakye IEA frowns on colonial-type lithium deal with Barari DV Ghana

Just in....
body-container-line