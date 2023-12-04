A/R: Reschedule reopening date for SHS 1 students – Parents to gov’t

Parents in the Ashanti Region are calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reschedule the reporting date for first-year students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

This comes after the GES announced today, Monday, 4 December 2023, as the official reporting date for these students, despite widespread calls for a rescheduling by the pre-tertiary teacher unions, the Parent Teacher Association of Ghana and the Speaker of Parliament.

In a statement, the GES had maintained the set date for the reporting of first-year students.

However, Class 91 3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Elisha Adarkwah’s visit to some schools in the region, including Asanteman Senior High School and Adventist Senior High School, observed that most students had not come to report but were rather collecting prospectuses on the scheduled day of reopening.

Some parents expressed their concerns, emphasising that the scheduled date for reopening was too short considering the time it took for students to be placed and the subsequent reporting date.

The parents are urging the GES to take into account the practical challenges faced by both parents and students, particularly the limited time between placement and the official reporting date.

They believe that rescheduling the reporting date will provide families with sufficient time to prepare adequately for the students' entry into SHS.

