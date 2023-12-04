Haruna Iddrisu demands probe into Ghana’s 618 ‘large size’ delegation to COP28

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu wants Parliament to probe allegations of the government registering over 600 delegates for this year’s Conference of Parties (COP28).

Data released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change suggests that Ghana’s delegation to COP28 in Dubai has increased to 618 from the delegation of 350 last year.

The delegation consists of 95 persons on the official parties list and an additional 523 on the party overflow list.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Monday, December 4, 2023, the former Minority Leader bemoaned the impact of the number of attendees of COP28 on the state coffers.

“Mr Speaker, with this economic distress, how can Ghana lead a delegation of 618 persons? Are we shelling the economic gain and hardship of the Ghanaian? And Mr Speaker, I see a delegation of the president here to COP28… I am demanding that a committee looks at this,” he said.