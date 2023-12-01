Strong partnerships at the heart of Cross-Regional dialogue for Global Compact for Migration Champions

The Government of Ghana, with support from the United Nations Network on Migration for West and Central Africa has successfully hosted a Cross-Regional Dialogue for Champion countries of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

The event was held in Accra from 28 to 30 November.

Bringing together representatives from 28 countries from Africa, the Arab States, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, this event was an opportunity to strengthen partnerships between governments across regions, discuss regional and cross-regional collaboration in GCM implementation and demonstrate the value of integrating the GCM into national planning.

Participants discussed ways to improve data collection and sharing of good practices to better understand emerging trends in cross-regional movement of people. The dialogue also covered topics, such as the need for cross-regional collaboration and coordination to combat the smuggling of migrants, eradicate trafficking in persons and prevent the loss of life; regular pathways as a driver for development and protection; and the application of anti-discrimination dimensions in migration and detention.

“When collaborations within and across regions get stronger, we can better protect the rights of all people along migration routes. Those collaborations are getting stronger here today. All of you in the same room, talking with and learning from each other. Your work together saves lives,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director General and Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration.

“As the first co-chairs of the Global Compact on Migration Champions’ Initiative, the Kingdom of Morocco and El Salvador are deeply committed to common objectives, whether it be to put migration in its true proportions through a balanced narrative, to promote the multiplication of regular pathways, to protect the human rights of migrants, to respond to the impacts of climate change or to further broaden our membership,” said Mr. Sofiane Kadmiri, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

“As a Champion Country of the GCM since February 2020, El Salvador, together with Morocco, is pleased to Co-chair this initiative and join efforts with all the Champions to achieve our commitments with the Compact to benefit the safety and dignity of migrants, with a human-centred approach and promoting their positive contributions,” added Mr Jose Roberto Chavez, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of El Salvador to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

The dialogue concluded with a set of recommendations, which will feed into COP 28 and the upcoming GCM Regional Reviews. Champion countries further highlighted the need for urgent action to adapt to and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, as well as to adequately address loss and damage, which may compel people to leave their countries of origin.

This dialogue was organized thanks to the financial contributions of the United States’ Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM); the Kingdom of the Netherlands through its support of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights; the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; and the European Union under the Building Migration Partnerships Programme implemented by the International Organization for Migration.