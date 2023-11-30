Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
30.11.2023 Headlines

Mahama ‘saves’ babies at Dodowa hospital with incubators on 65th birthday

Mahama saves babies at Dodowa hospital with incubators on 65th birthday
30.11.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday with a donation to the Shai Osudoko District Hospital.

Mr Mahama donated badly needed medical equipment, including two modern incubators, two phototherapy machines and four CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines in response to an urgent appeal from the Medical Director of the facility.

Mr Mahama also provided food and non-food items to the patients, nursing mothers, and hospital staff.

The medical staff expressed their appreciation for the equipment. Medical Director Dr. Kennedy T. C. Brightson noted that he was not expecting the items so quickly, following his request when an advance team from the former President visited only two days ago.

Accompanied by his children and staff from his Office, Mr Mahama thanked his wife and the Lordina Foundation for facilitating the acquisition of the medical equipment. He added, “I am very happy to return to my favourite hospital environment to celebrate my 65th birthday.”

The Shai Osudoko District Hospital was inaugurated in April 2016 by then-President Mahama, as part of his government’s policy to bring quality healthcare closer to Ghanaians.

The 120-bed hospital was the first of six district hospitals to be commenced by the Mahama government in selected districts across the country under an initiative to build first-class health facilities in every district to improve access to healthcare delivery.

Other items donated by Mr Mahama include 150 bags of rice, 50 bags of sugar, detergents, 200 packs soft drinks, 200 packs of water, 40 boxes of biscuits, 35 boxes of cooking oil, 20 boxes of tomato paste, 90 school bags and 100 packs of baby diapers.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Afenyo-Markin Needs to Hit the Campaign Trail on Real Cause of Energy Crisis Afenyo-Markin Needs to Hit the Campaign Trail on Real Cause of Energy Crisis

1 hour ago

Apologise for 'we need to sleep with our wives' and resign in 48 hours – UER NDC chases Minister Apologise for 'we need to sleep with our wives' and resign in 48 hours – UE/R ND...

1 hour ago

MoMo agents to cap cash withdrawals at GH1,000 per transaction from December 1 MoMo agents to cap cash withdrawals at GH¢1,000 per transaction from December 1

1 hour ago

K.T Hammond to lay import restrictions bill in Parliament today K.T Hammond to lay import restrictions bill in Parliament today

1 hour ago

Security personnel deployed to restore calm after Twedie-Foase clash Security personnel deployed to restore calm after Twedie-Foase clash

1 hour ago

Well kick against 2024 budget approval again today – Minority We’ll kick against 2024 budget approval again today – Minority

1 hour ago

Principals of Colleges of Education call for audit following alarming licensure examination failures Principals of Colleges of Education call for audit following alarming licensure ...

1 hour ago

Nigerian lynched for allegedly stabbing two Ghanaians at Gomoa Akoti Nigerian lynched for allegedly stabbing two Ghanaians at Gomoa Akoti

1 hour ago

Sunyani Zongo residents in shock as police retrieve dead fresh baby from gutter Sunyani Zongo residents in shock as police retrieve dead fresh baby from gutter ...

1 hour ago

Frustrated Kissi Agyebeng shouldnt resign – Martin Kpebu Frustrated Kissi Agyebeng shouldn’t resign – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line