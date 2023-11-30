Mahama ‘saves’ babies at Dodowa hospital with incubators on 65th birthday

30.11.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday with a donation to the Shai Osudoko District Hospital.

Mr Mahama donated badly needed medical equipment, including two modern incubators, two phototherapy machines and four CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines in response to an urgent appeal from the Medical Director of the facility.

Mr Mahama also provided food and non-food items to the patients, nursing mothers, and hospital staff.

The medical staff expressed their appreciation for the equipment. Medical Director Dr. Kennedy T. C. Brightson noted that he was not expecting the items so quickly, following his request when an advance team from the former President visited only two days ago.

Accompanied by his children and staff from his Office, Mr Mahama thanked his wife and the Lordina Foundation for facilitating the acquisition of the medical equipment. He added, “I am very happy to return to my favourite hospital environment to celebrate my 65th birthday.”

The Shai Osudoko District Hospital was inaugurated in April 2016 by then-President Mahama, as part of his government’s policy to bring quality healthcare closer to Ghanaians.

The 120-bed hospital was the first of six district hospitals to be commenced by the Mahama government in selected districts across the country under an initiative to build first-class health facilities in every district to improve access to healthcare delivery.

Other items donated by Mr Mahama include 150 bags of rice, 50 bags of sugar, detergents, 200 packs soft drinks, 200 packs of water, 40 boxes of biscuits, 35 boxes of cooking oil, 20 boxes of tomato paste, 90 school bags and 100 packs of baby diapers.

—Citi Newsroom