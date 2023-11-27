Horrible Dodowa-Afienya road: I personality went to Amoako-Attah's house to beg him to get it fixed – Shai-Osudoku MP

Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Linda Akweley Ocloo, has expressed her frustration regarding the deplorable state of roads in her constituency, particularly the 15.3-km Dodowa-Afienya stretch.

In her efforts to address the issue, she revealed that she personally visited the residence of the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, to plead for the road to be awarded to a contractor for fixing, along with others.

Ms Ocloo shared that the minister assured her of collaboration with the Assembly to bring a contractor to the site.

According to her, many of the roads in the area have been awarded but the contractors are yet to come to the site.

“It's, however, not clear what is preventing them from coming to the site,” she stated.

She lamented that, as an opposition MP, such responses have been the norm despite her persistent efforts to have many roads repaired.

Her remarks were prompted by complaints from commuters about the neglect of the Dodowa-Afienya road, which has deteriorated.

Speaking on Accra100.5FM's morning show, Ghana Yensom, hosted by Odehyeeba Essuman on Monday, 27 November 2023, Ms Ocloo highlighted that the area hosts the highest number of quarry companies in the country.

When these companies are approached for assistance, their response is consistent that they are liaising with the Assembly, she stressed.

Faced with the dire condition of the roads, she said she even sought assistance from former President John Dramani Mahama through his brother Ibrahim Mahama, to grade certain portions of the road.

However, the Assembly has yet to release the required permit demanded by Mr Mahama for works to begin on portions of the road.

The heavy downpour on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, 26 November 2023, exacerbated the already problematic state of the roads, rendering them unusable by vehicles.

Numerous vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks, trailers, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), and saloon cars, were stuck in mud traps along the road on Saturday.

A 7-hour non-stop downpour on Sunday, worsened the situation, turning the whole road into an overnight river.

Class Media Group's Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr Frank Baffour Atuahene, reported that the situation required the assistance of locals to free some vehicles, but many suffered engine damage.

This persistent road issue has been a longstanding challenge for commuters in the Greater Accra Region, with the last major patchwork conducted in mid-2016 in preparation for the general elections that year.

-Classfmonline