Bono NDC Youth Wing to petition OSP to investigate properties acquired by former Lands Minister Asomah-Cheremeh

The Bono Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has served notice to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor over what it termed as ''unexplained accusations of wealth over this short period of time'' in the Akufo-Addo government.

The Regional Youth Organizer, Mr Rashid Ahmed and his two deputies disclosed this to the media on Wednesday, 22nd November, 2023 at a brief media engagement in Sunyani.

The Youth Wing in its statement alleged several properties have been identified to be owned by Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the current High Commissioner of Ghana to India.

''We know Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, and we have lived with him in Sunyani here for years. We saw him when he was the Regional Chairman for the NPP in the then Brong Ahafo Region from 2014 to 2018.

''Shockingly, within the short time he was appointed as the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister in 2017 and his subsequent appointment as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in 2018, has seen a tremendous acquisition of countless properties, ranging from plots of lands, buildings, fleet of cars and several items overnight,'' the group noted.

According to the Bono Youth Wing, one cannot genuinely acquire all these properties within the shortest time hence the call on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate how he acquired the alleged properties.

''There is a law that requires government appointees to declare their asset - that is the asset declaration law and that is what we will invoke the powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate if Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh complied with this provisions to know the properties declared prior to his appointment,'' Mr Rashid Ahmed stated.

He added that ''when we know of the properties declared prior to his appointment, then we will again ask the Special Prosecutor to investigate how he has been able to acquire these other properties since his appointment."

According to the Youth Wing, there have been several allegations made by the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Hon Kwasi Asomah-Cheremeh about Mr Asomah-Cheremeh's underhand dealings and other related matters.

It can be recalled that the then Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer for the NPP now the Bono Regional Chairman, Mr Kwame Baffour Abronye, in 2017 petitioned the Office of the President about Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh over what he termed as ''engaging in corruption to collapse the timber businesses in Dormaa and Techiman" and subsequently urged President Akufo-Addo to relieve him of his ministerial position.