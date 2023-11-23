Ghana's democracy has failed, needs revamp to restore hope — Prof Agyemang-Duah

Ghana's democracy is failing to deliver for its citizens and must be reformed to restore hope, a prominent democracy advocate said today.

Delivering a keynote lecture at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development’s (CDD-Ghana) 'Kronti ne Akwamu' (Democracy and Good Governance) public lecture, Professor Baffour Agyemang-Duah, Professor Agyemang-Duah, CEO of John Agyekum Kufour Foundation said Ghana's leadership and institutions are failing, reducing public faith in the once-cherished system.

"Our democracy has now been around for 30 years but poverty and unemployment are still high. People no longer have much confidence that it can solve their problems," Prof Agyemang-Duah said at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, November 22.

He called for the inclusion of traditional chiefs in governance and a decentralization of power from the central government.

"Nothing prevents us from adjusting our democracy if the current model has not worked. We must be ready to change,” he added.

Held at a time of CDD-Ghana’s 25th anniversary, the lecture was dubbed, “In conversation with CDD-Ghana: 25 years of democracy, good governance and inclusive development.”

The lecture included a panel made up of Prof Audrey Gadzekpo, Board Chair of CDD-Ghana, Mr. Kweku A Awotwi, CDD-Ghana Board Member, Mrs. Rhoda Osei-Afful, former elections lead at CDD-Ghana and Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of Star Ghana Foundation.

The panellists reflected on CDD-Ghana’s contribution towards the development of democracy in Ghana and Africa as well as some challenges encountered and how to keep on with its mandate going forward.

Board chair Prof Audrey Gadzekpo praised CDD-Ghana's Afrobarometer research network for enriching democratic discourse across Africa.

"They have helped shape the debate on the state of democracy and citizenship on the continent," she said.

Former CDD-Ghana elections lead Rhoda Osei-Afful noted the challenges the think tank faces as a non-profit organisation.

"Operating without bias but on limited funds is not easy, but they have never given up advocating for good governance," she averred.