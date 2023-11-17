Akufo-Addo launches Creation Africa Ghana to open opportunities for entrepreneurs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched Creation Africa Ghana, an initiative in the creative arts and culture that seeks to equip entrepreneurs in the industry to create wealth and grow the economy.

An initiative of the French Embassy in Ghana, Creation Africa Ghana, is also aimed at empowering and equipping entrepreneurs in the culture and creative industries space, as well as promoting cultural diversity between France and Africa.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at the residence of the French Ambassador in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was privileged to have been selected as the first to launch such an initiative.

The dynamic, viable and strong creative industry in Ghana, the President explained, culminated in the selection of the country as the first to commence the initiative.

"Creation Africa, which is taking Ghana as its first port of call, is something that we in Ghana should be proud of and accept.”

Ghana’s cultural and creative arts viability and dynamism, according to President Akufo-Addo, has always been visibly shown as Ghanaian musicians, artists and painters have done so much work to refine and redefine the industry to become an important vehicle for job and wealth creation.

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Jules Armand Aniambosou, on his part, said the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between artistry and entrepreneurship and inject more vitality into the sector.

Mr Aniambossou invited aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators to submit their projects for a chance to receive mentorship, resources and money.

Other countries that will benefit from the initiative are South Africa, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad and Togo.

Creation Africa Ghana aims to empower entrepreneurs involved in the creation, development, production and distribution of goods, services and activities with cultural, artistic, and/or heritage content, particularly architecture, designs, books and publishing, music, cinema, audiovisual content, digital creations, museums and heritage, media, visual arts, video games, fashion and luxury goods and performing arts.

In recent years, France's foreign policy has shifted towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly within the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) space.

These industries have significant untapped potential in Africa, as indicated by a UNESCO study conducted between 2020 and 2021.