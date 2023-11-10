Our governance has been in a crisis for a long time – Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo has shared the view that governance in the country is one of its major problems.

According to her, governance in Ghana has been in a crisis for quite a long time, resulting in a lack of development and advancement.

Speaking in an extensive interview on Starr FM on Thursday, November 9, Sophia Akuffo said governance is not just appointing and choosing people to occupy positions but getting them people to work to achieve goals for the good of the country.

This she said has been lacking in the country for many years.

“Governance has been in a crisis in this country for quite a long time. Governance is not just that people are placed in positions. No. It’s what you do in the position and everybody is in a position to use desirable outcomes. If we were would we be in so much debt that people’s pension money is being snatched from them through bamboozling? We’ve been seeing all these galamsey problems. The waters are getting thicker and thicker,” former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo bemoaned.

Besides Sophia Akuffo, many people in academia, Civil Society, as well as members of other political parties in the country have complained of bad governance in recent years.

This year in particular, many have lamented over the hardships in the country that the government maintains have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Government time and again has assured that it is doing everything in its power and will ensure the economy is revived for things to get better for Ghanaians.