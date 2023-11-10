Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Our governance has been in a crisis for a long time – Sophia Akuffo

Headlines Sophia Akuffo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo has shared the view that governance in the country is one of its major problems.

According to her, governance in Ghana has been in a crisis for quite a long time, resulting in a lack of development and advancement.

Speaking in an extensive interview on Starr FM on Thursday, November 9, Sophia Akuffo said governance is not just appointing and choosing people to occupy positions but getting them people to work to achieve goals for the good of the country.

This she said has been lacking in the country for many years.

“Governance has been in a crisis in this country for quite a long time. Governance is not just that people are placed in positions. No. It’s what you do in the position and everybody is in a position to use desirable outcomes. If we were would we be in so much debt that people’s pension money is being snatched from them through bamboozling? We’ve been seeing all these galamsey problems. The waters are getting thicker and thicker,” former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo bemoaned.

Besides Sophia Akuffo, many people in academia, Civil Society, as well as members of other political parties in the country have complained of bad governance in recent years.

This year in particular, many have lamented over the hardships in the country that the government maintains have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Government time and again has assured that it is doing everything in its power and will ensure the economy is revived for things to get better for Ghanaians.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Public officials must be stopped from seeking medical attention abroad - Nana Kobina Nketsia V Public officials must be stopped from seeking medical attention abroad - Nana Ko...

3 hours ago

VRA allegedly destroys 12-acre mature corn farm at Old Apaaso VRA allegedly destroys 12-acre mature corn farm at Old Apaaso

3 hours ago

NPP polls: Retire from contesting as flagbearer —Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Addai-Nimoh NPP polls: ‘Retire from contesting as flagbearer’ — Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Addai-...

3 hours ago

2024 election: 'Choosing NAPO as running mate will be strategic, formidable team' —Atik Mohammed to Bawumia 2024 election: 'Choosing NAPO as running mate will be strategic, formidable team...

3 hours ago

NHIS premium: 'GH8 is too small; increase it to 20 or 50 cedis' —Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah to gov't NHIS premium: 'GH₵8 is too small; increase it to 20 or 50 cedis' — Dr. Benjamin ...

4 hours ago

'Paying GH8.00 as premium for health insurance is why we're suffering; increase it' —Atik Mohammed tells gov't 'Paying GH₵8.00 as premium for health insurance is why we're suffering; increase...

4 hours ago

'It'll be detrimental to look beyond Ashanti Region for a running mate' —Atik Mohammed to Bawumia 'It'll be ‘detrimental’ to look beyond Ashanti Region for a running mate' — Atik...

4 hours ago

'Bawumia's blue economy doesn't look possible after Ghana failed to manage mineral resources and rivers' —Kwesi Pratt 'Bawumia's blue economy doesn't look possible after Ghana failed to manage miner...

4 hours ago

'Waiting for Bawumia is cowardly — Stephen Atubiga on Mahama to name running mate first 'Waiting for Bawumia is cowardly’ — Stephen Atubiga on Mahama to name running ma...

4 hours ago

Stop blaming Covid for everything; you shared money like bofrot during pandemic – Sammy Gyamfi descends on NPP Stop blaming Covid for everything; you shared money like ‘bofrot’ during pandemi...

Just in....
body-container-line