Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.11.2023 Headlines

2024 Elections: We will fact-check and expose false promises — MFWA boss

2024 Elections: We will fact-check and expose false promises — MFWA boss
06.11.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has vowed that his organization will work to uncover falsehoods during the 2024 election campaign period.

In a tweet on Monday, November 6, Mr. Braimah observed that the run-up to the polls will be rife with misleading promises from political parties and their supporters.

On that background, the media rights advocate promised to empower Ghanaian voters with reliable information to make informed choices.

"We promise to expose falsehood, misinformation and disinformation. We promise to let voters know the truth. Just follow Fact-Check Ghana,” he wrote.

Fact-Check Ghana is a subsidiary of the MFWA focused on verifying the accuracy of claims made by politicians, public officials and other key stakeholders.

The 2024 elections, being tipped by electoral observers as one of the most keenly contested in the country’s history, is drawn between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling NPP and one-time President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

While the NPP aims to break the 8-year jinx of governance, the opposition party has vowed to wrestle power and grow the “Ghana we want.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Expedite installation of individual meters – Kejetia Market traders tell management Expedite installation of individual meters – Kejetia Market traders tell managem...

1 hour ago

Aggrieved employees of Adamus Resources give ultimatum to Management to pay benefits, others Aggrieved employees of Adamus Resources give ultimatum to Management to pay bene...

1 hour ago

Mahama Ayariga writes to CHRAJ for update on alleged military killings in Bawku Mahama Ayariga writes to CHRAJ for update on alleged military killings in Bawku

1 hour ago

Kwame Nkrumahs TRUE Prophecy About The Suffering Of Ghanaians Today Kwame Nkrumah’s TRUE Prophecy About The Suffering Of Ghanaians Today

1 hour ago

Mr. Ibu, Nollywood actor One of his legs had to be amputated to keep him alive — Mr Ibu's family announce...

2 hours ago

Bawumia cannot be trusted — Blakk Rasta Bawumia cannot be trusted — Blakk Rasta

2 hours ago

NMSQ mistress only has book knowledge with no wisdom — Mr. Logic jabs her over anti-Creative Arts comment NMSQ mistress only has book knowledge with no wisdom — Mr. Logic jabs her over “...

2 hours ago

2024 Elections: 'Spent horse' Mahama will surely be history – Annoh-Dompreh 2024 Elections: 'Spent horse' Mahama will surely be history – Annoh-Dompreh

2 hours ago

2024 Elections: We will fact-check and expose false promises — MFWA boss 2024 Elections: We will fact-check and expose false promises — MFWA boss

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo is one of my favorite politicians — American rapper Meek Mill Akufo-Addo is one of my favorite politicians — American rapper Meek Mill

Just in....
body-container-line