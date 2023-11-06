2024 Elections: We will fact-check and expose false promises — MFWA boss

06.11.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has vowed that his organization will work to uncover falsehoods during the 2024 election campaign period.

In a tweet on Monday, November 6, Mr. Braimah observed that the run-up to the polls will be rife with misleading promises from political parties and their supporters.

On that background, the media rights advocate promised to empower Ghanaian voters with reliable information to make informed choices.

"We promise to expose falsehood, misinformation and disinformation. We promise to let voters know the truth. Just follow Fact-Check Ghana,” he wrote.

Fact-Check Ghana is a subsidiary of the MFWA focused on verifying the accuracy of claims made by politicians, public officials and other key stakeholders.

The 2024 elections, being tipped by electoral observers as one of the most keenly contested in the country’s history, is drawn between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling NPP and one-time President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

While the NPP aims to break the 8-year jinx of governance, the opposition party has vowed to wrestle power and grow the “Ghana we want.”