Second joint ICSOE meeting in Ghana: Fostering sustainable development in North, West Africa

Ghana is set to host the Second Joint Meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of Senior Officials and Experts (ICSOE) for North Africa and West Africa.

This forms part of strides toward fostering sustainable development in the African continent.

The three-day event, running from the 1st to the 3rd of November 2023, will centre on the theme, "Investing in Energy Transition, Food Security and Regional Value Chains for Sustainable Development in the North and West Africa Sub-Regions."

A press statement released by the National Development Planning Commission on Tuesday stated that the meeting aims to provide a crucial platform for policymakers, experts and professionals from North and West Africa to collectively address pressing challenges and strategize actionable solutions.

It serves as an avenue for knowledge exchange, drawing upon the experiences and expertise of both regions.

With representation from twenty-two countries, comprising North African nations and West African countries, the event will witness the gathering of high-level officials from various ministries and institutions responsible for planning, economic and social development, finance, employment trade and industry, statistics, energy, agriculture and the environment.

The agenda of the Second Joint ICSOE Meeting revolves around pivotal issues, including the severe food security challenges faced by both sub-regions.

“Additionally, the forum will delve into the promotion of regional value chains across West and North Africa, aiming for sustained industrialisation.

“Another core focus will be accelerating the energy transition to fuel sustainable development in both regions,” it added.

The outcomes of the policy dialogues conducted independently in each sub-region will be consolidated into proposals which will be presented for assessment and decision-making at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

This meeting stands as a pivotal moment for the region, emphasizing the commitment of member states ECA, and other development stakeholders towards inclusive and sustainable progress.