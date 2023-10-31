How Ghanaian church in South Africa got robbed at gunpoint, deacon kidnapped [VIDEO]

Members of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost in Johannesburg, South Africa were left in shock after an armed robbery and kidnapping incident during Sunday church service.

According to a statement released by the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana in Pretoria, a group of unidentified assailants entered the church premises while service was ongoing on October 29.

The robbers who were armed with guns threatened the congregants, robbing them of their valuables.

One of the deacons of the church, whose identity has not been disclosed, was abducted by the criminals.

"The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service on 29th October, 2023," the statement said in part.

The High Commission revealed that it is working closely with the church and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the safe release of the kidnapped deacon.

"The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family," the statement assured.

SAPS has reportedly placed the case as a top priority and is doing all it can to find the deacon.

However, his whereabouts remain unknown at this time but members of the Ghanaian community have been advised to be vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.