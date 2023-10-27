Modern Ghana logo
Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Minister’s rep

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Concerned Youth of Sekondi/Takoradi have today, Friday, October 27, held a protest.

The protest, themed: ‘Sekondi/Takoradi deserves better’, was attended by thousands of people and was aimed at drawing the attention of local authorities to what residents describe as “bad infrastructure, bad governance and ineffectiveness of the system”.

The residents say the Twin City lacks traffic lights, good roads, Centre for National Culture, among other infrastructure.

Clad in red and black, the protestors were wielding placards some of which read: “Sekondi-Takoradi is dead, Sekondi-Takoradi deserves better, where are the jobs for the youth, Takoradi Harbour needs a facelift, the twin city needs change, Paa Grant’s ghost is not happy with his roundabout,” among others.

The protest began at the Sulele Park in Takoradi, through some principal streets towards Sekondi.

The protestors then converged at the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council to present a petition to the Regional Minister whose absence they met.

The Minister, however, requested that the petition be presented to his representative, but the protestors refused to leave the petition, indicating they would rather come back another time to present it to him personally.

-classfmonline

