Bono East: Over 2,500 people displaced as Volta lake breaks banks

Some nine communities in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region have been submerged after the Volta Lake broke its banks.

This has led to over 2,500 people being rendered homeless.

Most hit communities include Kobre Nsuano, Pentecost Nsuano, Adiembra, Fanteakura, Tokobikope, Tonka, Agokope, and Logakope among others.

This was made known by the Pru East District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Fredrick Ndila Ntana in an interview with Citi News on Monday.

“So far we have about over nine communities which are affected by the floods. These are Fanteakura, Birikente, Tokobikope, Accra Town, Kobre Nsuano, Who Are You, and many others.”

“And so now we have about 2554 people displaced and these are the breakdown. The males are 1,302 and the females are 1,252…we have relocated them to the highest grounds,” he stated.

Meanwhile, over 26,000 people have been displaced following the spillage of the Akosombo dam in various communities in the Volta and Eastern regions.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced controlled spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had homes submerged due to the spillage.

-citinewsroom

