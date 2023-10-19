Okyenhene mourns with Kufuor

A group of chiefs and queen mothers from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, led by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin visited the former President John Agyekum Kufuor on Monday to offer their condolences on the demise of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

One of Okyenhene’s qualities is his prodigious acts of affectionate and overpowering surprise visits, which usually happen at dusk.

This visit really touched and soothed the former President.

Theresa Aba Kufuor, the former First Lady, will be laid to rest at the State House on November 16, 2023, according to the funeral arrangements.

On November 18, Kumasi will host the funeral services, and on November 19, 2023, the deceased will be laid to rest.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, while paying a visit to the Jubilee House in Accra, Papa Kofi Mensah, the family’s spokesperson, made the announcement.

The visit’s objective was to officially inform President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the late First Lady’s demise.

Throughout their 61-year marriage, the late Theresa Aba Kufuor was a dedicated partner to the former president.

She was a former nurse and midwife who came from a well-known family from Odumase in the Bono Region.

Theresa Aba Kufuor, 88, who was born on October 25, 1935, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

After completing her education at the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford and Paddington General Hospital in London, she spent the majority of her working life there.

With a certificate in preterm nursing, she met the requirements to become a state-certified midwife. Her parents’ final child was her.