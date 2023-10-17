Our mini gods-feeling leaders appoint praise-singers instead of qualified persons — Saddick Adams

Sports broadcaster Saddick Adams has decried a worrying culture where leaders of the country surround themselves with praise singers.

According to him, the situation has led to the appointment of what he described as sycophants instead of qualified persons based on merit.

He noted that the culture has crept into governance from a common Student Representative Council in schools to the political high office of the land.

In a tweet on Tuesday, October 17, Saddick Adams said 90% of leaders in the country "once they touch power, automatically begin to feel like mini gods."

He added, "As such only want to hear things that are pleasing to the ear."

The outspoken sports media personality argues that leaders should be surrounding themselves with people who offer candid counsel based on qualifications, rather than just those telling them what they want to hear.

"Therefore, mostly, praise-singers get the best seats around them, not necessarily the most honest and qualified," he asserted in the tweet.