Make NHIS compulsory for all Ghanaians — Lawyer advocates

Private legal practitioner, Nana Obiri Boahen of Accra, Kumasi and Sunyani-based 'Nso Nyame Ye' law firm wants the government to ensure all Ghanaians benefit from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He explains that the backbone of every economy is the health of the citizenry hence, Parliament should enact a law to compel all Ghanaians to enrol onto the scheme.

"If we have laws that make it compulsory for car owners to register and insure their cars, why can't the Parliament also make the same law to compel every Ghanaian to register for NHIA cards?

"If the government can get all Ghanaians on board, the poor and rich will have equal access to health delivery and it will help the people from getting sick and dying," Lawyer Boahen pointed out on Wontumi TV.

Ghanaians, particularly patients on dialysis treatment, were dismayed when the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Renal Dialysis Unit announced the increase in the cost per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42 on Wednesday, September 27.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament described the increase as illegal and outrageous and called on the Hospital to immediately reverse it.

The National Health Students Association of Ghana (NHSAG) is also calling for the inclusion of dialysis in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).