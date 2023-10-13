Pupils at Offinso North District mark 'My first Day at School'

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North led a delegation to interact with fresh pupils at the Offinso North District selected schools as they marked "My First Day At School."

The initiative is an enrolment drive started in 2017 to let the children feel welcome and encourage them to attend school.

The DCE and DDE who took turns to address the pupils urged them to appreciate the school's values and maintain their interest in education by attending school every day.

Mr. Martin Addo Foredwour, who expressed satisfaction at the exercise said the visit afforded the team the opportunity to encourage new pupils to the KG and class one pupils to appreciate the essence of being in school as well as show love, care and concern to the children.

The visit also afforded him the opportunity to check enrollment at the various schools, attendance of pupils and teachers on the first day, the state of furniture at the schools, pupils' uniforms as well as identify other challenges possibly facing the schools, pupils and teachers.

Applauding the policy, District Chief Executive for Offinso North Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong urged teachers to create an enabling environment for the pupils to stay at school and entreated them to be proud of their chosen profession, be punctual to work and do their best in grooming the young pupils under their care.

He noted the importance of education to the progress and survival of every country and appealed to parents to cooperate with teachers to support their children's education adding that Government is making sure kids get all that they need in their studies.

Hon. Albert Sefa Boampong presenting drinks to one of the pupils.

The delegation, which included Mr. Albert Sefa Boampong, District Chief Executive for Offinso North and Mr. Martin Addo Forewou , District Director of Education, some officers from the Education Directorate and circuit supervisors distributed gifts including biscuits and some drinks to the kindergarten and class one pupil.

The team visited various schools in the five (5) circuits out of the six (6) circuits in the district including Akumadan A&B circuits, Afrancho circuit, Akenkaasu Circuit, and Nkwankwaa Circuit. Some schools visited included Afrancho Zion Primary School, Akumadan SDA primary School, Akumadan RC Primary School, Nkenkaasu Apostolic Primary school, Asempaneye D/A primary School, Darso English and Arabic primary school, and Sesseko D/A primary school.