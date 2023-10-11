GRIDCo shuts down Sogakope substation after Akosombo Dam spillage over safety issues

Residents of Sogakope and its environs in the Volta Region are set to experience a power outage today, Wednesday, October 11.

This is due to the emergency shutdown of GRIDCo’s Sogakope substation.

In a joint press release from GRIDCo and VRA today, it said the shutdown is necessary as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

“The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) wish to inform the public of an emergency shutdown at GRIDCo’s Sogakope substation, affecting power supply to Sogakope and its environs. The shutdown is due to flooding of the Substation as a result of the ongoing controlled spillage from the Akosombo Dam,” part of the release said.

According to the release, GRIDCo has undertaken the shutdown at the Substation for safety reasons to mitigate the risk of electrocution, loss of life, and related dangers.

The release further assured that power will be restored as soon as the situation improves.

“GRIDCo and VRA deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this exercise,” the release added.