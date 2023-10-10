UPSA decorates TDC with CEOs and Business Leaders Award

10.10.2023 LISTEN

The TDC Development Company Limited, a state institution in charge of the planning, layout, and development of the Tema Acquisition Area, has been recognized and awarded as the best in the housing and provision category by the University of Professional Studies Accra (Faculty of Accounting and Finance).

The theme of the programme, "A Night with CEOs and Business Leaders," was "Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Industry."

It is an annual event hosted on the UPSA campus to honour the efforts of CEOs and business executives.

Mr. Ian Tabalor Okwei, TDC's Protocol and Administrative Officer, who won the Plague of Accomplishment award, stated that TDC received the award based on their capacity to deliver on their mandate, offer employment to the general population, and meet their annual target.

In an interview, Mr. Okwei stated that TDC Company Limited has finished phase I of the National Housing Ownership Estate, which was a joint venture between the National Housing Ownership Fund and the TDC, and that phase one consists of 204 units. Phase two is also moving forward.

He stated that TDC is on the approach of constructing Kpone Affordable Housing, which will supply at least 3,000 homes spread across 150 blocks when completed.

He stated that the TDC is the industry leader in Ghana for delivering and offering cheap housing at a very competitive price.

"I'm saying this because most people ask, How affordable are your houses?" he explained.

However, if you go to some affordable houses and consider the light infrastructure, water infrastructure, gated community, underground drainage facilities, sewage system availability, car parking facilities, and reserve water facilities, the final pricing is indeed affordable.

He informed the audience that TDC offers a digital payment mechanism that allows them to make payments without having to visit the office.

Mr. Okwei stated that TDC will do all possible to maintain its status and honours in the next years.

-CDA Consult || Contributor