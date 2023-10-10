Modern Ghana logo
God's power is key to overcoming life's battles — Prophetess Lina Biney tells congregation

Religion Prophetess Lina Biney, Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International
Prophetess Lina Biney, Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International

Prophetess Lina Biney of the Crystal Grace Chapel International has enlightened her church members about the importance of relying on the power of God.

Delivering a sermon in the church’s congregation at Sarpeiman, Accra on Sunday, October 9, she averred that the power of God is the only means to overcome the battles of life.

Drawing from scripture, Prophetess Biney quoted Acts 1:8: "But you will receive power and ability when the Holy Spirit comes upon you; and you will be My witnesses [to tell people about Me] both in Jerusalem and in all Judea, and Samaria, and even to the ends of the earth."

She explained "You will never get it easy in this world because life is full of battles but with God, you will rise after failing."

She warned Christians against being "a stumbling block in other people's way" and wishing "evil for others," saying that "God will not be happy with you if you do that."

Citing Luke 10:19, the astute prophetess noted that while God gives power "to win over your enemies," He only gives this power "to people who follow His ways."

Continuing her message of God's power, Prophetess Biney quoted Deuteronomy 8:18 saying, “And you shall remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may establish His covenant which He swore to your fathers, as it is this day.”

She emphasized that "God never works based on the wisdom of men." As an example, she mentioned the story of the young shepherd boy David defeating the mighty Goliath, saying this showed God works "through the foolish things to confirm the wise."

Prophetess Lina Biney advised congregants to "Be thankful for having life and do not give up simply because you have not gotten what you wanted."

She encouraged believers to acknowledge God's power and might, and to give Him glory rather than becoming arrogant over their own abilities or possessions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
