Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.10.2023 Press Release

Owusu-Bempah demands unqualified apology from A-Plus over alleged involvement in attack on UTV

Owusu-Bempah demands unqualified apology from A-Plus over alleged involvement in attack on UTV
08.10.2023 LISTEN

I have become aware of a rather unfortunate incident in the studios of UTV), were a group of young men interrupted this weekend's edition of United Showbiz program.

The reason cited for the disruption of the program is unknown to me.

Again, I have no knowledge of the situation, neither do I know the characters involved.

Surprisingly, a panelist on the show, Kwame Asare Obeng, otherwise known as A-Plus descended into the gutters with all sorts of attacks on my person.

Furthermore, A-Plus directly linked me to the incident and repeatedly claimed that I was responsible for the disruption of the program and went ahead to issue a direct threat on my person.

He also falsely alleged that I mobilized the group that disrupted the United Showbiz program without providing any lawful justification or evidence, and also indicatd that he will mobilize thugs to come and harm me at Ghana Gas.

Let me put on record that these accusations and defamatory statements were made without any substantiation or lawful justification.

I have made a formal complaint to the police regarding the threat made on my life.

On the other hand, I am by this statement demanding for a retraction of A-Plus's defamatory words and an unqualified apology.

If he should fail or refuse to do that, then I would have no other option than to instruct my lawyers to institute legal action for

the damage and injury caused to my integrity.

Signed:
Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu
Deputy Director of Communications, NPP

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Body of E. T. Mensah expected in Ghana October 10 Body of E. T. Mensah expected in Ghana October 10

1 hour ago

NDC condemns invasion of UTV studios by alleged NPP boys NDC condemns invasion of UTV studios by alleged NPP boys

2 hours ago

NMC expresses concerns over invasion of UTV studios by thugs NMC expresses concerns over invasion of UTV studios by thugs

2 hours ago

Breast Cancer is not witchcraft or hereditary, seek early treatment – Dr Wiafe Addai Breast Cancer is not witchcraft or hereditary, seek early treatment – Dr Wiafe A...

2 hours ago

Police arrest 16 persons over invasion of UTV studios Police arrest 16 persons over invasion of UTV studios

2 hours ago

Anti-retroviral drugs locked-up at port to be cleared by October 13 — Ministry of Health Anti-retroviral drugs locked-up at port to be cleared by October 13 — Ministry o...

2 hours ago

Owusu-Bempah denies hand in U-TV studio invasion Owusu-Bempah denies hand in U-TV studio invasion

2 hours ago

Information Minister condemns attack on UTV Information Minister condemns attack on UTV

2 hours ago

One dead, 2 injured in car crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway One dead, 2 injured in car crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway

2 hours ago

Bus carrying young athletes catches fire in Akatsi Bus carrying young athletes catches fire in Akatsi

Just in....
body-container-line