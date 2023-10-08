Mahama, other prominent figures attend John Dumelo’s mother’s funeral

08.10.2023 LISTEN

Political and entertainment luminaries gathered to pay their respects at the final funeral rites of the late Mrs. Antoinette Veronica Ama Ampona Dumelo, mother of actor, politician, and farmer John Dumelo.

Mrs. Dumelo’s farewell began at the break of dawn on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, served as the backdrop for her file past, an intimate moment when friends, family, and notable personalities paid their respects between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Among those who attended the funeral were former President John Mahama, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, Nigerian actor Desmond Elliot, and Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu.

In a tribute to his mother, Dumelo said, “My mother was my everything. She was my biggest cheerleader and my strongest supporter. I am so grateful for the time I had with her, and I will cherish the memories we made together forever.”

Dumelo’s mother passed away in August 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was 71 years old.

—citinewsroom