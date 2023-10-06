Transgenderism: Don’t be bullied into believing people can be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

In a widely shared BBC branded video, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weighed into the ongoing discussion around transgender rights and identities in the UK.

Addressing a crowd, PM Sunak said people should stand their ground and not be bullied into believing something aside from biological facts.

He maintained that from a common sense perspective, someone born male cannot identify as female or vice versa.

"We shouldn’t be bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t. A man is a man, a woman is a woman that’s just common sense," Mr. Sunak stated amid cheers.