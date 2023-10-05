Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security to receive petition

Headlines OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security to receive petition
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Central Bank Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffour has criticised the authorities of Bank of Ghana for delegating the Head of Security to receive a petition from the Minority and protestors on Tuesday, October 3.

He contends that the Secretary of the Bank should have been the one to receive the petition in line with the tradition of central banks across the world.

Speaking exclusively to TV3 News, Dr Duffour described the decision of the Management of the central bank as unfair to the Minority MPs and the numerous Ghanaians who have concerns about their operations.

1052023123611-1h830n4ayu-img9283-300x200

Dr Duffuor said, “I was expecting the Secretary of the Bank to receive the petition from the leaders of the protest, because the Secretary is the face of the Bank.”

It would be recalled that the Minority MPs declined to submit their petition to the Head of Security of the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, who was delegated to receive it.

1052023123612-g30n1r5edx-r5a2371-1-300x200

The Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson who spoke on behalf of the group said they wanted to hand the petition over to the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, or any of his deputies.

Dr Forson thus described the bank’s decision as “disrespectful”.

“It is very disrespectful not to receive the petition himself. Not even the deputy is here, and we never said we were going to present our petition to security, and we would not give you the petition,” Mr. Forson told Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng.

1052023123613-23041q5dcx-r5a2335-300x200

The Minority Leader added, “Now that he has decided to disrespect us, we will not present our petition, and so we will go and come back again. Until we see him, this is just the beginning.

1052023123613-ptkwn0y442-img9295-300x200

Dr Duffuor noted that, “A petition is a communication issue, not a security issue. It is wrong for the head of security to have been sent to receive the petition.”

The Minority MPs have demanded the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies, over alleged mismanagement of the nation's central bank.

1052023123614-8eu2xkjwvq-img9287-300x200

The call was occasioned by revelations in the Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to the effect that the BoG had recorded losses to the tune of GH¢60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion and recorded a negative equity of over GH¢55.1 billion.

The demonstration on Tuesday was therefore to give vent to their quest to get the top managers of the central bank to leave office.

-3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security to receive petition #OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security t...

1 hour ago

Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks Minority over Dr Addison snub #OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks ...

2 hours ago

Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association warns Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association ...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: I used vulgar words due to pain, anger, disappointment; Im sorry – Madina MP #OccupyBoGProtest: I used vulgar words due to pain, anger, disappointment; I’m s...

2 hours ago

Ofosu Kwakye descends on Governor Addison for calling OccupyBoG protesters hooligans Ofosu Kwakye descends on Governor Addison for calling #OccupyBoG protesters hool...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoG protest: 'Summon BoG governor to parliament; demo not sufficient enough' —Nana Akomea to Minority #OccupyBoG protest: 'Summon BoG governor to parliament; demo not sufficient enou...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: 'The Public Order Act is flagrant violation of 1992 constitution; it's needless' —Kwesi Pratt #OccupyBoGDemo: 'The Public Order Act is flagrant violation of 1992 constitution...

3 hours ago

'Abolish ex parte application to put injunction on protests; it's a bad attitude' —Kwesi Pratt 'fires' Police 'Abolish ex parte application to put injunction on protests; it's a bad attitude...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our petition, we will not relent — Sam George #OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our p...

Just in....
body-container-line