OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security to receive petition

Former Central Bank Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffour has criticised the authorities of Bank of Ghana for delegating the Head of Security to receive a petition from the Minority and protestors on Tuesday, October 3.

He contends that the Secretary of the Bank should have been the one to receive the petition in line with the tradition of central banks across the world.

Speaking exclusively to TV3 News, Dr Duffour described the decision of the Management of the central bank as unfair to the Minority MPs and the numerous Ghanaians who have concerns about their operations.

Dr Duffuor said, “I was expecting the Secretary of the Bank to receive the petition from the leaders of the protest, because the Secretary is the face of the Bank.”

It would be recalled that the Minority MPs declined to submit their petition to the Head of Security of the Bank of Ghana, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng, who was delegated to receive it.

The Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson who spoke on behalf of the group said they wanted to hand the petition over to the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, or any of his deputies.

Dr Forson thus described the bank’s decision as “disrespectful”.

“It is very disrespectful not to receive the petition himself. Not even the deputy is here, and we never said we were going to present our petition to security, and we would not give you the petition,” Mr. Forson told Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng.

The Minority Leader added, “Now that he has decided to disrespect us, we will not present our petition, and so we will go and come back again. Until we see him, this is just the beginning.

Dr Duffuor noted that, “A petition is a communication issue, not a security issue. It is wrong for the head of security to have been sent to receive the petition.”

The Minority MPs have demanded the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies, over alleged mismanagement of the nation's central bank.

The call was occasioned by revelations in the Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), to the effect that the BoG had recorded losses to the tune of GH¢60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion and recorded a negative equity of over GH¢55.1 billion.

The demonstration on Tuesday was therefore to give vent to their quest to get the top managers of the central bank to leave office.

