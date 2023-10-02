Prof. Jane Naana monitors limited voter registration centres in Western region

02.10.2023 LISTEN

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 2020 running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has embarked on a tour of the Western Region to monitor the ongoing limited voter registration process.

Her visit comes in response to the NDC's Presidential candidate for the 2024 polls, Mr Mahama, appealing to all eligible Ghanaian young people who have attained the age of 18 and above to register for voter Identity (ID) cards.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang visited various registration centres at the Electoral Commission offices to monitor the process of registration.

She interacted with electoral officers and prospective voters, as well as encouraged the youth to exercise their constitutional privilege and democratic right to vote and acquire a voter ID card.

Particularly, all young people who have turned 18 years and older were encouraged to act and obtain their voter ID cards, which would enable them to exercise their democratic rights and make informed choices in national elections.

She also urged prospective new voters to participate in political activities and contribute to national development and progress, emphasising the importance of their active participation in the electoral registration process in shaping Ghana's future.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also interacted with party executives from the region ahead of the upcoming voter transfer process, set to take place from October 3rd to October 9th, 2023.

The voter transfer process seeks to facilitate eligible voters and allows individuals to conveniently update their registration information and transfer their voting location.

Earlier, as part of her tour to monitor the registration process, she engaged party executives in the Central.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s visit emphasises the appeal made by the NDC's 2024 flagbearer, Mr Mahama, for the youth and Ghanaians, in general, to actively participate in the national voter registration for their voter ID cards to enable them to exercise their constitutional voting rights.

Meanwhile, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang attended the one-year anniversary of the tragic loss of Mabel Quayson, former Women's Organiser of NDC for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency (her home constituency).

She similarly attended the one-week memorial service of the late Araba Tagoe, former Western regional women's organiser, who until her death was also a member of the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC.

On Monday, she will resume her trip to the Western Region to monitor the electoral process.

GNA