Bawku Naba condemn killings on Bawku-Pulmakom highway

The head and president of the Kusaug Traditional Council, Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has condemned the attacks on commuters on the Bawku-Pulmakom highway on the 21st September 2023.

The Zugraana in a press statement read by his spokesperson, Naba Thomas Abilla,Chief of Wande described the attack on commuters that claimed the lives of six women and three men with others injured as barbaric.

Bawku Naba noted that the Kusaug culture abhors killings of women no matter the circumstances.

He condemns the attacks on various highways both in North East and Upper East Regions especially the Bawku- Pulmakom highway.

Naba Azoka called on all citizens of Bawku to remain calm and allow the security to get to the bottom of the matter.

The head of traditional council, however, expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He called on the security agencies to track down the attackers both in Bawku and Walewale highways.

Assembly member for Gingande, David Adoliba called on Ghanaians to disregard the reports that the Kusaasi faction committed the killing on Bawku-Pulmakom highway last week.

He said similar incident happened in Bazua in the Binduri District where the attackers caught and identified as members of another tribe.