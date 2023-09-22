ModernGhana logo
Rainstorm to hit Greater Accra, Central and Western regions – Meteo cautions

Residents in Greater Accra, Central and Western regions have been told to expect a heavy rainstorm on Friday, September 22.

A report from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) says the storm is expected to hit these three regions between midday [Friday] and 2pm.

Duty Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) Raphael Osei Boakye told Onua FM that “we are expecting a rainstorm this afternoon over Accra, the Central and western regions”.

“Let’s say between 12 and 2pm…it should be here so if we can keep the public informed earlier”.

Mr. Boakye said by the next hour, it should be here [Accra, the Central and Western regions].

