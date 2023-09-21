Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund injects GHS140,000 into youth empowerment

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) is supporting the Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) with GHS 140,000 to acquire additional training equipment for use by the association.

The association has, over the years, been training the youth in fashion design, hairdressing, smock-weaving, kente weaving, cosmetology, visual arts, bead-craft, auto-mechanics, aluminium fabrication, wood technology, solar energy technology and bicycle repairs.

The GHS 140,000.00 from the GIIF will go a long way to beef up training equipment at the association’s training centre in Sunyani to enable it offer hands-on training to the youth around the area.

Appreciation

At the second graduation ceremony for seven SYDA skills trainees, the President of the Association, Atta Akoto Senior, praised Ambassador George Kumi, a Board Member of GIIF, for being instrumental in the Fund’s assistance toward the association’s training modules.

He said SYDA will remain grateful to him for this major boost given to the youth of Sunyani and the entire Bono region.

Mr. Atta Akoto Senior said the seven graduands who just passed out also underwent business management and marketing training through SYDA Hub project.

He explained that in partnership with Milygof City Solutions, apprentices also undergo basic business management training to unearth their innovative skills through the SYDA hub project.

“This is to demystify the hub system which appears to concentrate on the elites only. Innovation can only come from anyone at all, provided they are exposed to it through training and mindset orientation,” he added.

Mr. Atta Akoto Senior announced plans to establish a creche to cater for trainees with babies.

The Regional TVET Co-ordinator, Edmund Pinto, congratulated the graduands and encouraged them to be customer-friendly and aspire to greater heights academically.

Deserving trainees were given special awards as part of the ceremony. Also, there was an exhibition of some of the products from the trainees.

SYDA is currently training 42 apprentices in various vocations under the guidance of ten master craftsmen and women in Sunyani.