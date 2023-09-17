Nii Dzata (I) of "Abola-Akwatse We" urges youth to thrive for excellence

Nii Dzata (I) on the left

The distinguished youth chief of Abola-Akwatse We in Accra, Nii Dzata (I) played an instrumental role at the recently ended Madina festivals held in Accra last weekend.

Nii Dzata (I) was among other top dignitaries invited to grace the prestigious event where he made presentations to some Muslim awardees.

The highly respected youth chief used the opportunity to advise the youths in the various communities to emulate good culture and also thrive for excellence.

According to him, the youth play major roles in the development of a country.

"I want to urge the youth to live up the challenge and exhibit good moral. They should also continue their education, keep pushing for more knowledge. And I am sure they will excel when in their various endeavors.

"They are the backbone of every country, so the youth are really important in our society. I would urge our leaders especially the various community chiefs here presence to pay critical attention to youth development," he said.

Nii Dzata (I) officially known as Michael Mensah has been described as a philanthropist and well-educated personality across the country.