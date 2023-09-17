ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.09.2023 Social News

Nii Dzata (I) of "Abola-Akwatse We" urges youth to thrive for excellence

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
Nii Dzata I on the leftNii Dzata (I) on the left
17.09.2023 LISTEN

The distinguished youth chief of Abola-Akwatse We in Accra, Nii Dzata (I) played an instrumental role at the recently ended Madina festivals held in Accra last weekend.

Nii Dzata (I) was among other top dignitaries invited to grace the prestigious event where he made presentations to some Muslim awardees.

The highly respected youth chief used the opportunity to advise the youths in the various communities to emulate good culture and also thrive for excellence.

According to him, the youth play major roles in the development of a country.

"I want to urge the youth to live up the challenge and exhibit good moral. They should also continue their education, keep pushing for more knowledge. And I am sure they will excel when in their various endeavors.

"They are the backbone of every country, so the youth are really important in our society. I would urge our leaders especially the various community chiefs here presence to pay critical attention to youth development," he said.

Nii Dzata (I) officially known as Michael Mensah has been described as a philanthropist and well-educated personality across the country.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea Plot against IGP: Atta Akyea looks like a defence counsel for the bitter police ...

12 hours ago

Plot against IGP: Atta Akyeas role on Committee is a nuisance, annoying; he must recuse himself – Prof. Gyampo Plot against IGP: Atta Akyea’s role on Committee is a nuisance, annoying; he mus...

12 hours ago

Afenyo Markin donates sound equipment to churches in Effutu Afenyo Markin donates sound equipment to churches in Effutu

12 hours ago

Don't be 'COP Alex Mensah', be 'Dampare' — Police officers admonished Don't be 'COP Alex Mensah', be 'Dampare' — Police officers admonished

12 hours ago

Corruption Fight: Hold governments accountable based on its manifesto promises —GACC Corruption Fight: ‘Hold governments accountable based on its manifesto promises’...

12 hours ago

IGP cannot be removed now but he's not an angel — Martin Kpebu IGP cannot be removed now but he's not an angel — Martin Kpebu

12 hours ago

Jean Mensa's competence cannot be doubted — Gyampo Jean Mensa's competence cannot be doubted — Gyampo

12 hours ago

Martin Kpebu hints at suing Akufo-Addo for corruption after 2024 despite immunity Martin Kpebu hints at suing Akufo-Addo for corruption after 2024 despite immunit...

12 hours ago

Kejetia traders suspend protest after meeting ECG Kejetia traders suspend protest after meeting ECG

12 hours ago

NR: NDC demands transparency in auction of 400k worth of medical supplies N/R: NDC demands transparency in auction of $400k worth of medical supplies

Just in....
body-container-line