Prof Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo appointed as Custodian of Weights and Measures in Ghana

15.09.2023 LISTEN

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, has appointed the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alexander Nii Oto Dodoo, as the Custodian of Weights and Measures, effective September 11, 2023.

The appointment is pursuant to Section 60 of the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1078).

A press statement issued by the Ministry on Thursday explained that the appointment is to ensure that Ghana aligns with international standards in metrology.

“This is vital for international trade and collaboration, as it establishes Ghana as a reliable and compliant partner on the global stage,” it said.

According to the statement, the newly appointed Director-General would be responsible for the appointment and deployment of Weights and Measures inspectors for the effective administration of weights and measures.

“As provided for under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, the inspectors shall examine every weight, measure or instrument for trade and industry including health, safety and environment devices for verification.

“They will also compare the weight, measure or instrument with the corresponding Working Standards,” it added.

It disclosed that the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority, will implement extensive engagements with the business community and the trading public.

This outreach will aim to create awareness about the importance of weights and measures and the impact they have on businesses and trade.