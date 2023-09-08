President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee South East

President Akufo-Addo will visit the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah today to turn on the valve and commemorate the official first oil from the Jubilee South Area.

The Jubilee South-East Area, which is part of the Jubilee Field, is a joint venture that has received a $1 billion investment from its partners. It is expected to add 100,000 barrels of oil per day to the Jubilee Field oil production by the end of this year from three developed oil wells.

After interacting with selected staff on board the FPSO and inspecting key sections of the KNK, President Akufo-Addo will attend a commemorative luncheon in Takoradi.

The partners’ interests are as follows: