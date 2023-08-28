NPP Super Delegates Congress: Team Ken Agyapong will petition disciplinary committee – Kwame Owusu

The campaign manager for Kennedy Agyepong's flagbearership bid, Mr Kwame Owusu at an emergency press briefing has stated that team Kennedy will petition the disciplinary committee of the New Patriotic Party on the fallout from the super delegates congress.

According to him, the conduct of some of the party members at the just-ended super delegates congress on Saturday, August 26, needs to be addressed by the Elections Committee of the Party.

In an interview with Metro TV’s Paul Adom Otchere, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi revealed that it was Kwame Owusu who called Kennedy AAgyapong to inform him about the said development.

"Something happened in the Northern Region and the people who were there just called Kennedy to tell him. It was specifically my uncle, Kwame Owusu. He called Kennedy, and you know at a time like this, his energy will be high.

"And you are not there but called him to say what has happened; meanwhile, we have police and agents there, so why do you have to talk?" he stressed.

He said Kwame Owusu, who was in Kumasi, was talking to Ken in intervals of five to 10 minutes in his capacity as a campaign lead for the Assin Central MP, giving updates from across the country.

Mr. Kwame Owusu in setting the records straight on what Chairman Wontumi said in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere in Kumasi described as false.

Mr. Kwame Owusu

Hajia Diley Humu Saeed, Known as Hajia Ken, the said agent of Ken who was chased out of the polling station speaking at the press briefing said, "I introduced myself as the agent of Hon Kennedy Agyapong to the security officials on duty. The atmosphere I saw wasn't good in the sense that the voting was supposed to be done in an open place but it was held closed doors. The people at the place of the election took place were even more than the 28 delegates who were supposed to cast their votes."

"I complained to the Regional Police Commander and he told me that the people who were present were all party members. It got to a time when I had to run for my life because they were chasing me. After all, I raised the alarm of something fishy going on at the election center," she narrated.

Hajia Ken

Mr. Kwame Owusu commended the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare who professionally ensured possible calmness in the North East Region when he called to draw his attention to the incident involving their polling agent in the North-East Region.

According to him, when the said agent in the region (Hajia Diley Humu Saeed popularly known as Hajia Ken) drew his attention to the challenges she was facing, he drew the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, who professionally ensured calm was restored.

Charles Addo, Bono East Regional Youth Organizer, and Ken's Agent was also beaten mercilessly because he raised concerns that some delegates during Saturday’s exercise went contrary to the election rules by showing their ballot paper to the camera.

On the issue of the "showdown" comment, he said Ken Agyapong was referring to the contest suggesting that he will beat Bawumia in the November 4 polls in his own backyard.