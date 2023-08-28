ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bolga TUTAG, TUSAAG strike over poor conditions of service

Education Bolga TUTAG, TUSAAG strike over poor conditions of service
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Bolgatanga Branch of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) and the Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) have withdrawn their services.

The Bolgatanga Branches of TUTAG and TUSAAG say they will continue to withdraw their services until their demands are met.

In a statement, the two associations are accusing the Vice Chancellor of seeking to vary portions of their “Conditions of Service (CoS) as approved by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) by hiding behind claims of ambiguity in the Technical Universities Act (2016) Act 922 as Amended”.

To this, the Bolgatanga Branch of TUTAG and TUSAAG said: “We out-rightly reject.”

According to the two associations, their strike is “based on misinterpretations of portions” of their CoS pertaining to the retirement benefit by the Vice Chancellor to their disadvantage”.

“We find Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s (GTEC) decision to refer this matter to the Attorney General for interpretation as a time wasting tactic since GTEC’s submission at the NLC on the 23 rd of August 2023 indicated that the Attorney General’s interpretation was only to guide the commission regarding the “perceived” ambiguity and shall not be binding on any Technical University (TU).

“So if the essence of the Attorney General’s so called interpretation of the Transitional provisions is only to serve as a guide for GTEC, then we consider this whole exercise as delay tactics,” the Bolgatanga branch of TUTAG and TUSAAG noted.

They, therefore, demanded the immediate payment of the “internal component of the Online Teaching Support Allowance (OTSA) and its accrued arrears for teaching staff that have not paid since January 2022”.

Source: classfmonline.com

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
Prof. Stephen Mitchual appointed new Vice-Chancellor of UEW
28.08.2023 | Education
National Peace Council engage students of St. Mary's SHS to be peace ambassadors
26.08.2023 | Education
OKESS 1981/1986 group refurbish school library
27.08.2023 | Education
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bugri Naabu Bugri Naabu admits leaked tape plotting removal of Dampare

2 hours ago

NPP delegates conference: Chief of Staff shared money at party's headquarters GHS100,000 and GHS50,000 each delegate – Hopeson Adorye alleges NPP delegates conference: Chief of Staff shared money at party's headquarters GH...

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Police Inspector accused of killing girlfriend to face court today Kumasi: Police Inspector accused of killing girlfriend to face court today

2 hours ago

Bolga TUTAG, TUSAAG strike over poor conditions of service Bolga TUTAG, TUSAAG strike over poor conditions of service

2 hours ago

November 4 primary: Well not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows November 4 primary: We’ll not sit aloof to be intimidated again – Alan camp vows

2 hours ago

Future of NPP flagbearer race pregnant with uncertain possibilities – Prof. Gyampo Future of NPP flagbearer race pregnant with uncertain possibilities – Prof. Gyam...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is the candidate NDC fears most – Titus Glover Bawumia is the candidate NDC fears most – Titus Glover

2 hours ago

NPP Super Delegates conference don't reflect over 200,000 delegates, Alan will pull a surprise – Nii Ayikoi Otoo NPP Super Delegates conference don't reflect over 200,000 delegates, Alan will p...

2 hours ago

NPP Super delegates conference: I havent stepped down, Im ready for Saturdays run-off – Boakye Agyarko NPP Super delegates conference: I haven’t stepped down, I’m ready for Saturday’s...

2 hours ago

Professor Lethokwa Mpedi, Vice Chancellor at the University of Johannesburg Africa can earn $1.5 trillion from AI if able to secure just 10% of its growing ...

Just in....
body-container-line