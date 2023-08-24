Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has said that the 2023 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel will not cost the government any money.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 on Wednesday, August 23, Deputy Director and Head of the Religious Affairs Unit at the Ministry, Richard Obeng Boafo said that the government wanted pilgrims to pay for their fares and accommodation.

“For now, we are not sponsoring anybody,” he said.

He added “we want the pilgrims to pay for their fares and accommodation, it will not cost the government any money.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued an internal circular, announcing the 2023 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel.

In the statement, the ministry said that the dates for the pilgrimage, which will be in three parts, will be from September 22, through to November 30, 2023.

“I have the honour to inform members of staff that the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has resumed its Christian Pilgrimage Programme to Israel. The provisional dates for the 2023 Pilgrimage are as follows:

“First Pilgrimage: 22nd-30th September, 2023 (Deadline for submission of registration forms 31st August, 2023); Second Pilgrimage: 21st-29th October, 2023 (Deadline for submission of forms 22nd September 2023); and Third Pilgrimage: 22nd-30th November, 2023 (Deadline for submission of forms 20th October, 2023),” it stated.

—3news.com