LGBTQ+ won’t be accepted at 2023 Fetu Afahye; you will be arrested – Oguaamanhen warns

Social News Oguaamanhen, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oguaamanhen, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II

The Paramount Chief of Cape Coast Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II has issued a warning to the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the 2023 Fetu Afahye [festival] celebration.

Speaking to Onua FM in an interview, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II said all gay activities and exhibitions will not be tolerated by the Traditional Council.

He indicated that anyone who will engage in LGBTQ+ activities during the 2023 Fetu Afahye will be arrested by the Police.

“Those involved in alleged LGBTQ+ wanted to join the celebration, but we don’t encourage that. We shall not accept it here, and the police are on standby to arrest anyone who would indulge in it,” Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II warned.

This year’s Fetu Afahye is scheduled to commence on Friday, August 25.

The Oguaa Traditional Council in April launched the 2022 Fetu Afahye. The festival is an annual traditional festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Cape Coast.

This year’s festival is on the theme “Celebrating Our Educational Institutions for the Enhancement of Ghana”.

Ahead of the festival, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II has advised the youth to dress decently and celebrate in modesty.

“To the youths, they should celebrate, but it should be in moderation because if those who will come and celebrate with us see these things, they go with bad names. Enjoy, but there should be a limit. We want decent dressing, and the police will be around to arrest those who will do these and other acts that do not auger well for society,” Oguaamanhen Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II said.

